Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics haven’t gotten off to the start most predicted, but Brad Stevens’ club can continue to right the ship Friday night at TD Garden.

After finishing their three-game road trip with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the C’s return home to take on the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Without LeBron James, the Cavs have sunk to the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 4-16. Rookie point guard Collin Sexton has been playing better of late, but that’s really all the Cavs have to hang their hat on.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Cavs online:

When: Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images