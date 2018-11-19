Celtics Vs. Hornets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics need to get back on track Monday after a horrid showing against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and they’ll have to do it on the road.

The C’s are in Charlotte for a tilt against the Hornets. Although the Celtics, who sit at 9-7, have won two of their last three games, including one against the Toronto Raptors, they are 5-5 in their last 10 and have turned in a few stinkers in that stretch.

Paced almost exclusively on offense by Kemba Walker, the Hornets are a pretty average team, sitting at 7-8 entering Monday’s tilt.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Hornets:

When: Monday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images