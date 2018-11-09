Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics look to keep the good times going/end a season-high three-game losing streak after a win/loss against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The C’s are squaring off with the Jazz on Friday night in Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This is Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s first opportunity to play against his former team, as he missed last season’s trip to Salt Lake City due to injury. The Celtics also will see old friend Jae Crowder in the tilt.

Boston and Utah last played each other March 28 with the Celtics coming out on top, 97-94.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Jazz:

When: Friday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images