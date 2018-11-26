NBA

Celtics Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 6:40PM

The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have gotten off to awfully similar starts to the season.

Both teams enter Monday’s matchup at Smoothie King Center with a 10-10 record, a product of occasional flashes of brilliance coupled underwhelming efforts.

With both sides having lost three of their last four games, the battle in the Big Easy for win No. 11 should be a good one.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pelicans online:

When: Monday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

