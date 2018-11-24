Celtics Wrap: Huge First Quarter Powers Boston Over Hawks 114-96

The Boston Celtics are back in the win column.

Boston stuck it to the Atlanta Hawks, running all over them en route to a 114-96 win at State Farm Arena on Friday night after an ugly three-game losing streak. The Celtics scored a whopping 45 points in the first quarter and the Hawks just couldn’t recover from the deficit.

Aron Baynes led Boston with 16 points, while Jayson Tatum (14), Kyrie Irving (13), Terry Rozier (12) and Gordon Hayward (11) all reached double-digit points for the Celtics. Semi Ojeleye chipped in eight, with Brad Wanamaker and Robert Williams combining for nine points in the victory.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 10-9, while the Hawks fell to 3-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Aron Baynes

CELTICS START STRONG

It was nothing but Boston in the first.

The Celtics scored 30 (!) points in the first 7:46 of the opening quarter, with Irving pacing his teammates with 11 points and the team taking a comfortable 45-23 lead into the second.

Aside from the offensive show Boston put on against Atlanta, the team also received solid defense from Gordon Hayward and, of course, Marcus Smart, who dove for the ball while the Green were up 20.

The C’s went 8-of-12 from distance, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Irving and Jayson Tatum, shot 64 percent from the field and posted a 178.2 offensive rating through the first 12 minutes. The 45 first-quarter points not only were a season-high for Boston, but the most it has tallied in a road game since 1996 when the team did it in Dallas.

The Celtics also collected 11 assists in the quarter, with Baynes leading the way with four.

SLOWER SECOND

The Celtics scored just 16 points in the second quarter and looked like a completely different team after a monster first, but fortunately for them the lead remained in tact after the Hawks outscored Boston to close out the first half with a 61-45 lead.

The C’s went 4-for-17 in the second, a far cry from their 64 percent first-quarter performance. Smart and Terry Rozier highlighted the second-quarter action when Rozier showcased his dunking skills by finishing off a Smart pass.

Smart goes behind the back to Rozier for the JAM!

Atlanta cut the deficit to just 16 heading into the locker room thanks to John Collins continuing his strong play for the Hawks.

Irving led everyone with 13 points, with Collins just behind him netting 11 for Atlanta. Baynes was the only other Celtic to reach double figures (10) in the second.

HAWKS ATTEMPT COMEBACK

Boston began the third by scoring on three consecutive field goal shots after getting eight points total in the paint in the first half. But Atlanta kept chipping away at the deficit it was faced with.

The Hawks went on a 16-2 run to cut the Celtics’ advantage to 15. Boston played sporadic offense throughout the quarter, but the team did get strong solid defense with blocks from Hayward and Robert Williams. The C’s struggled to hit 3-pointers but upped the lead to 18 for a 82-64 edge heading into the final 12 minutes.

Tatum and Baynes took over as point leaders for the Green with 14 each.

C’S CLOSE IT OUT

The Hawks tried to mount a comeback after going down nearly 30 points in the final 12 minutes.

Atlanta trimmed Boston’s lead little by little with just over four minutes to go, but the Celtics were just too much, scoring 32 points that featured Smart dropping the ball off to Daniel Theis and Wanamaker and Williams making solid contributions off the bench.

PLAY OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

The Celtics quickly get back to work when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Saturday night. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

