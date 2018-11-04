Check Out Mookie Betts, Red Sox In Latest ‘MLB: A Bad Lip Reading’

Ever wonder what Major League Baseball players are saying during games?

The latest “MLB: A Bad Lip Reading” video will give you absolutely no insight into that, but it will provide nearly four minutes of laughs.

The 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox are well represented in the clip with appearances from Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., manager Alex Cora and even bench coach Ron Roenicke.

Check it out:

Wow. Who would have guessed that Betts’ glove had gluten in it?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports