Clemson Vs. Boston College Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

No. 17 Boston College and No. 2 Clemson University will be battling it out Saturday in a matchup that ultimately could decide the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 7-2 Eagles and 9-0 Tigers will duke it out at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with ESPN’s “College Gameday” program on campus for the third time ever and first time since 2009.
This matchup is sure to be electric between the top two teams in the ACC, with the Eagles coming in with three straight victories and Clemson still undefeated.
Here’s how to watch Clemson Vs. Boston College:
When: Saturday, Nov, 10. at 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: ABC
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
