Colin Cowherd Asks Interesting Question About Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady is 41 years old, and Aaron Rodgers is 34. So, Rodgers has to outlast Brady in the NFL, right?

Well, Colin Cowherd isn’t convinced.

During Tuesday’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” episode, the FS1 talking head continued the exhausted Brady vs. Rodgers debate. At one point, he expressed doubt over whether Rodgers actually will play longer than his New England Patriots counterpart.

Watch him explain in the video below:

"At this point, are you sure that Tom Brady will be retired in 2022 and Aaron Rodgers won't?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/eNR2wxViLV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 6, 2018

Cowherd raises an interesting question, but let’s be real: There’s no way Brady still is playing while Rodgers is out of the league. Yes, the Patriots quarterback is an ageless freak of nature, but Rodgers is seven years younger and just signed the richest contract in NFL history. He’s going to be around for a while.

That said, it’s probably unwise to bet against Brady — in anything.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images