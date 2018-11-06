Colin Cowherd Explains Why Patriots’ ‘System’ Doesn’t Have Nickname

It’s safe to say Colin Cowherd was underwhelmed by what he saw Sunday night when the New England Patriots defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium.

That’s because Cowherd was told Aaron Rodgers would display his greatness against New England, yet the FS1 host came away feeling like Tom Brady again proved why he’s the best ever despite some skeptics labeling the five-time Super Bowl champion a “system quarterback.”

In fact, Cowherd has some thoughts on the Patriots’ “system” and why it doesn’t have a nickname like some other great offenses/defenses in sports. Simply put, Cowerd explained Monday, Brady “is the system” and it probably wouldn’t work with anyone else under center.

"Nobody has ever named New England's system because it doesn't exist. Tom Brady is the system." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/RD0YP4PTYo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2018

Cowherd’s argument is flawed, namely because Rodgers played well Sunday night — perhaps even better than Brady — and New England’s victory stemmed more from Green Bay’s mistakes and the Patriots’ overall game plan, both offensively and defensively. If anything, one could argue New England’s win serves as additional evidence for those looking to minimize Brady’s accomplishments.

That said, it’s foolish to label Brady “a system quarterback” — is anyone actually still doing that? — and the reality is him and head coach Bill Belichick have formed a perfect tandem in New England. One hand washes the other, so to speak.

Also, Brady and Rodgers are two of the all-time best regardless of what took place Sunday night in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images