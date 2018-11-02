College Football Odds: Boston College Among ACC Week 10 Favorites

The Boston College Eagles will be one of five ACC teams aiming to solidify their position on this opening College Football Playoff rankings when they visit Virginia Tech on Saturday as 2-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College improved its overall straight-up record to 6-2 with a 27-14 win over Miami last weekend, and sits at No. 22 on the CFP rankings going into Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Lane Stadium.
With their win over the Hurricanes as 3.5-point home underdogs, the Eagles remain unbeaten SU in five home dates this season, but have struggled on the road, dropping two of three SU, including a 30-13 loss to Purdue as 6.5-point chalk in Week 4.
The Eagles have also posted just 10 total points in three straight lopsided losses to the Hokies, including a 49-0 loss in their last visit to Virginia Tech two years ago. However, consistency has eluded Virginia Tech in recent weeks, with the Hokies going winless SU and against the spread during a 2-3 SU run.
After opening at No. 2 on the CFP rankings, the undefeated Clemson Tigers host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday as massive 39-point betting favorites.
No. 21 North Carolina State will try to halt a two-game SU slide in its Saturday afternoon clash with Florida State as a 9-point favorite, and No. 19 Syracuse visits Wake Forest as 6.5-point favorites, while No. 25 Virginia kicks off the ACC Week 10 schedule on Friday as 7.5-point chalk in a home date with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The 8-0 Tigers have hit high gear during the month of October, outscoring opponents by a 163-20 margin in three straight wins, capped by last weekend’s crushing 59-10 victory over the Seminoles as an 18-point road favorite. But despite its recent impressive performances, Clemson continues to trail Alabama as a +550 bet on the national championship odds.
It has quickly become a lost season for the Cardinals, who have surrendered 43.2 points per game in five straight losses, and have covered just once in eight outings this season.
The Orange cracked the national rankings after stunning the Wolfpack with a 51-41 win as 2-point home underdogs last weekend. However, Syracuse has been defeated by double-digit margins in its past two dates with the Demon Deacons, who are coming off a much-needed 56-35 rout of Louisville as 3-point road underdogs.
Elsewhere on the ACC Week 10 odds, the North Carolina Tar Heels host Georgia Tech as 6-point underdogs, while the Hurricanes host Duke on Saturday night as 9.5-point chalk.
