College Football Rumors: UMass To Fire Mark Whipple As Head Coach

Mark Whipple’s tenure as University of Massachusetts head football coach appears to be over.
UMass has decided to fire Whipple after five seasons in charge of the program, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
UMass suspended him one game without pay earlier this season after he accused referees of allowing opponents to “rape” his players following the loss to Ohio University.
The faux-pas was came amid a second consecutive 4-8 season, which dropped his overall record at the school to 65-70. His win/loss numbers at UMass span the course of two separate stints — the first between 1998 and 2003 and the second running between 2014 and 2018.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
