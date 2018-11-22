Connor Clifton Showing Confidence, Composure Early In Bruins Tenure

Connor Clifton wasn’t expected to be an important contributor for the Boston Bruins this season, but the young defenseman has been vital since his call-up from Providence.

Due to the rash of injuries Boston has suffered on the blue line, Clifton was thrust into action, making his NHL debut Nov. 16 against the Dallas Stars.

In his two-plus games with the Bruins, Clifton has done all Boston could have hoped for, showing composure, confidence and some grit while giving the Black and Gold valuable ice time.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images