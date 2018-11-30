Cordarrelle Patterson Dishes On Nickname, Adam Thielen, Racing Josh Gordon

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cordarrelle Patterson can be as elusive off the field as he is on it.

The New England Patriots wide receiver/kick returner/running back/overall weapon typically tries to avoid talking to the media during the week. After games, sometimes he’ll just allow one question.

He tends to make the chase worth the kill, however. Patterson delivered soundbite after soundbite Friday in front of his locker after finally agreeing to speak with reporters prior to the Patriots’ matchup against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are some of his best answers:

On him and Josh Gordon both having the nickname “Flash”: “Josh ain’t faster than me, so I give him The Reverse Flash. He thinks he’s faster than me, but he ain’t. So, it’s no competing for it. He’s The Reverse Flash.”

On if he’ll race Gordon: “We could race right now. Nah, but man, Josh, he’s a good guy, man. Love having him here, locker next to mine. Every day we talk, talking about our names and stuff. It’s always competitive with me and him.”

On if he’s spoken to former Vikings teammates: “Of course. I’ve been texting Thielen. Adam. And Sam Newton, the PR guy. So, tomorrow I’m trying to get down to have dinner with him. We’ll see how the schedule looks.”

On if he was close with Thielen: “He came as an undrafted free agent on the practice squad. He was my guy. He was my roommate for four years on the road and training camp and all. He’s a great guy. I love that guy to death, man. Every day, if we’re not talking, we make sure we stay in communication through social media or something. He’s a good guy. Great family man. I love that guy to death.”

On if he knew Thielen would be this good: “He always had that willing. Nobody could ever stop him. He didn’t care who he was. He came in as an undrafted practice squad player, and he’s out there working against first-round cornerbacks just giving them his all. He always had that will and that willingness. He was never going to let anybody stop him.”

On his favorite part of being with Patriots: “I would say the media. Taking the time out of our busy schedule to talk to y’all guys every chance I can. Seriously, man. I have fun with y’all every chance I get. I don’t talk that much, but every time I do, I try to fun with all of y’all guys.”

There are surely things Patterson enjoys more than talking to reporters. But he does have fun with it when he finds the time.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images