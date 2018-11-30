Cordarrelle Patterson Prepared To Even Further Expand Role With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — It sounds like Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be happy until he’s played every position in a New England Patriots uniform.

Patterson, who’s already lined up at wide receiver, slot, running back, kick returner and as a pseudo H-back in his 11 games in New England, was asked Friday if he feels the Patriots have unlocked his entire skill set.

That question came up because Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said this week he feels like the Patriots have used Patterson “much better” than Minnesota did during the wide receiver’s time there from 2013 to 2016. The Patriots and Vikings play each other this week.

“I wouldn’t say they did it all, because I can throw the ball,” Patterson said. “They haven’t put me at quarterback yet, so we’ll see how that goes. I’m just happy to be here. Every chance I get to make a play, I’m going out there to give it my all and just try to make a play for this team.”

Patterson joked that he throws the ball to fans in the stands before games as a way to warm up his arm.

“In case something happens and they need me to go in there,” Patterson said, smiling. “Just letting them know I’m ready. …

“I’ve been doing that since Minnesota. I’ve been doing it for six years now. The fans, they’re so important. They spend all their money, their hard-working money. They come out each and every Sunday or Thursdays or Mondays, and you just have to give back, man and let them know I’m watching y’all and I thank them for coming out each and every week. They don’t get as much recognition as they should, because they’re here every week, but I appreciate those guys. So, that’s why I take the time out of my schedule to go throw the ball with them.”

Despite Patterson’s accuracy in those pregame throwing sessions with fans, it seems unlikely the Patriots will bench quarterback Tom Brady, and they already have a pretty good double-pass option in Julian Edelman.

The Patriots have used wide receivers Matthew Slater, Troy Brown and Edelman on defense in the past, however. So, can Patterson play defensive back?

“I can play safety, corner, linebacker, D-end,” Patterson said. “Whatever they need me to play, man.”

Patterson has 13 catches for 120 yards with two touchdowns and 37 carries for 156 yards with one touchdown. He’s also added 17 kick returns for 525 yards with one touchdown. He hasn’t recorded a passing attempt, tackle, sack or interception yet, though. There’s still five games to go, however.

