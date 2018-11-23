Ezekiel Elliot Donates Cash, Dak Prescott In Charitable TD Celebrations

Ezekiel Elliot focused on giving on the day that celebrates that very act.

The Dallas Cowboys running back twice donated to the Salvation Army on Thursday night during his team’s Thanksgiving Day Week 12 win over the Washington Redskins. Elliot premiered his spirit of giving in the first quarter when he dropped $21 into the Salvation Army’s end-zone kettle after scoring a touchdown. He had pledged prior to the game to donate $21,000 to the organization, and his $21 gift marked his first steps toward that goal.

Elliot in jumped into the Salvation Army kettle on Thanksgiving Day 2016, earning a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. He explained after Thursday night’s game he hopes fans will match his support for the Salvation Army.

“I was just thinking about what I could do today that would be a little bit different,” Elliott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Two years ago when I jumped in there, there were a bunch of $21 donations to the Salvation Army. Hopefully that first $21 that I put in there today triggers a lot of donations for them.”

Back to the game, though.

Elliot gave even more to the Salvation Army in the fourth quarter. Following Dak Prescott’s touchdown run, Elliot lifted the Cowboys quarterback off his feet and dropped him into the Salvation Army bin.

This, um, donation, prompted the referees to penalize Dallas for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It’s the thought that counts, right?

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images