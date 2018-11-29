Dana-Farber Patient Zack Cummings Shows True Boston Fanhood With ’47

Zack Cummings is a 15-year-old Boston sports fan who grew up in Saugus, Mass. In February of 2017, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and visits Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Clinic twice a week to receive chemotherapy treatments.

Zack’s passion is sports and through his work with Dana-Farber, he has been able to attend Celtics and Patriots games and throw out the first pitch before a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Find out how he lets his Boston out with ’47 in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cummings