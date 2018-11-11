Daniel Theis Injury: Celtics Big Man Reveals Timetable For Return

The Boston Celtics are another step closer to getting their backup big man back.

Daniel Theis hasn’t played since Oct. 27 due to a right plantar fascia tear, but he appears to be making pretty good progress.

Theis told NBC Sports Boston that he did some light running and shooting Friday night before Boston’s loss to the Utah Jazz and that he’s angling for a return to action next week. That was reaffirmed Saturday night when the Celtics released their injury designations for Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 26-year-old was listed as “doubtful”, an upgrade from the “out” status he’d been carrying in previous contests.

While that doesn’t mean a return is coming right away for Theis, it does indicate that it likely will happen in the not-too-distant future.

Theis was one of Boston’s pleasant surprises in the 2017-18 campaign before missing the end of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a meniscus tear. In five games this season he’s averaging six points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.

