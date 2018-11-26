Danny Ainge Won’t Be Impatient With Celtics Despite Frustrating Start To Season

The Boston Celtics’ season hasn’t gotten off to the start many envisioned them having before the campaign started. It’s obvious Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart and others are frustrated with the team’s 10-10 record, but the face of Boston’s brain trust isn’t panicking just yet.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been around long enough to know how the C’s are playing now isn’t permanent. There’s still plenty of time for Boston to turn its season around and live up to the wildly high expectations many had going into the 2018-19 campaign.

“I’ve been through this many, many years, and I’m not impatient,” Ainge said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett “I feel like obviously I know the frustrations our players have felt and the ups and downs that we’ve had through this season so far.

“But I think that we all know we should be doing more and doing better and are capable of it,” he added. “That’s pretty much all I’ll say about it.”

Simple enough.

Ainge knows the team has more talent than what their record and recent showcasing would suggest. And fans certainly should trust Ainge. After all, he’s looking more and more like a genius for drafting Jayson Tatum over Markelle Fultz.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images