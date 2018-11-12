Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork Execute Flawless Give-And-Go Vs. Golden Knights

by on Sun, Nov 11, 2018 at 8:41PM

The Boston Bruins grabbed an early lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday thanks to some flawless execution.

Less than five minutes into the first period, Danton Heinen took the puck through the neutral zone before chipping it into the offensive zone. Ander Bjork raced ahead to retrieve the puck and slid a pretty pass back to Heinen who buried the one-timer to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

To get a look at the pristine give-and-go, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties