Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork Execute Flawless Give-And-Go Vs. Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins grabbed an early lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday thanks to some flawless execution.

Less than five minutes into the first period, Danton Heinen took the puck through the neutral zone before chipping it into the offensive zone. Ander Bjork raced ahead to retrieve the puck and slid a pretty pass back to Heinen who buried the one-timer to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

To get a look at the pristine give-and-go, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports