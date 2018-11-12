Danton Heinen’s First-Period Goal Gives Bruins Early Lead Vs. Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins quickly got to work Sunday night.

Boston struck first during the opening period of the Bruins’ matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden thanks to Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork’s give-and-go play.

Bjork caught up to a lead pass from Heinen before passing it back to his wide-open teammate. Heinen found the back of the net just 2:54 after the puck dropped to begin the game.

To see Heinen’s goal, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images