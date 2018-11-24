Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Krejci’s Outlet Pass Leads To Jake DeBrusk’s Goal Vs. Penguins

by on Fri, Nov 23, 2018 at 9:18PM

Hockey is a 200-foot game, and no one understands that better than David Krejci.

With the Boston Bruins trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in the second period at TD Garden, Krejci corraled the puck in the defensive end and shot a wing-to-wing pass to Jake DeBrusk to start the attack for the Bruins.

After DeBrusk crossed into the offensive zone, he shot a pass back to Krejci. The center slipped the saucer right back to DeBrusk who ripped a one-timer past Tristan Jarry to tie the game.

To see the sequence, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

