David Ortiz Posts Video Of Him Hitting In Cage, And He Still Looks Pretty Sharp

David Ortiz is just a few days away from turning 43-years-old, but it’s tough to tell.

The Boston Red Sox legend has been retired the past two seasons, and though it very much will remain that way going forward for the designated hitter, he spent some time in the batting cage not too long ago.

Big Papi shared a video of him taking a few cuts, noting in the post that the hand-eye coordination never goes away. His swing isn’t what it was during his prime (shocker, we know), but it’s not too bad at all.

Enjoy.

We’re sure that’ll arouse plenty of nostalgia for Sox fans because that cut still remains a thing of beauty.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images