David Pastrnak Looks To Start New Hot Streak For Bruins Vs. Penguins

David Pastrnak has cooled down quite a bit since his hot start to the 2018-19 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins right winger doesn’t have a goal or assist in the B’s previous three games. In the three-game stretch prior to the cold spell, Pastrnak posted five goals (four power-play goals) and three assists. He looks to heat up again Friday night when the B’s welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden.

To see Pastrnak’s stats from his last six games, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images