Maple Leafs Fans Wish William Nylander Had David Pastrnak’s Mindset With Contract

The William Nylander saga soon will have a resolution, as the center either can sign a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs or the team can trade him before the Dec. 1 deadline.

Nylander has held out all season over a contract dispute and is in jeopardy of missing the entire 2018-19 NHL campaign.

The Leafs get set to take on their division rival Boston Bruins on Monday night and will do so without Nylander and Auston Matthews, who’s out with a shoulder injury. One Bruins star understands Nylander’s hold out after he went through something similar over the offseason.

David Pastrnak signed a six-year deal with the Bruins in September after contract negotiations seemed to hit a standstill over the summer.

He and Nylander are good friends off the ice, and have been since they were teenagers. And even though the two won’t face each other Monday at Scotiabank Arena, Pastrnak still has tremendous respect for the center and understands why he is holding out.

Pastrnak & Nylander usually grab dinner night before BOS-TOR games They're still in touch but don't talk about business side of hockey; David has big "respect" for how long William has stood his ground but explained why he opted to avoid extended absence https://t.co/DPUDq4y8yI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 26, 2018

Pastrnak doesn’t have any regrets about his contract or the dollar value attached to it, noting he makes more than he likely would have over in his native Czech Republic.

Pastrnak has no regrets re: contract: "If you (told) me when I was 15, I'd be playing for $6m a year (at) 22, I'd be like, 'I don't think you're saying the truth.' Just a dream come true. I'm happy for what I'm getting. I could be playing in Czech for a couple hundred a month." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 26, 2018

His comments had Leafs fans wishing Nylander felt the same way.

Someone post this so Nylander can read it!!! — Darth Krieger (@DarthKrieger) November 26, 2018

Get some tips from Pastrnak nylander, it’s not all about that money. It’s for the love of the game! hell I pay $15 a night 3 nights a week to play ice hockey. I’m not making money I’m losing money but I love hockey! — novascotiaguy33 (@novascotiaguy33) November 26, 2018

Now only if he can convince his buddy that 6.5 is a pretty good life/deal — BobbyRenaud (@BobbyRenaud28) November 26, 2018

Nylander certainly would add a spark to the Toronto offense after finishing the 2017-18 season with 20 goals and 41 assists. And while the Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division heading into Monday’s tilt, adding him and Matthews back into the lineup could prove lethal to opponents.

Who knows, maybe Pastrnak can convince his friend to sign with the Leafs and get back on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images