David Pastrnak’s Hot Start Has Him Joining Cam Neely In Bruins Record Books

David Pastrnak carves up opposing defenses on a nightly basis, and he’s doing it at a rate that’s putting him in the Boston Bruins record books.

With a pair of goals in Monday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pastrnak regained a share of the NHL lead in goals (19) with the Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine. And while that’s something to be proud of, it also means that he joins none other than Cam Neely for highest goal total through 25 games.

David Pastrnak has 19 goals this season, the most for the @NHLBruins thru 25 games since Cam Neely in 1989-90 https://t.co/H93NHlRYUK pic.twitter.com/B0cieerZQT — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) November 27, 2018

In that 1989-90 campaign, Neely also had 19 goals through 25 games. The next-closest Bruin to Neely and Pastrnak is Glen Murray, who potted 16 in 2003.

It hasn’t taken long for Pastrnak to cement himself as one of the game’s most exciting young forwards. And given he’s under contract through the 2022-23 season, he’ll have plenty more chances to further ingrain himself in Bruins folklore.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images