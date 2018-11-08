David Price Believes Fatherhood Could Elevate Mookie Betts’ Game

It’s been a year to remember for Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder had a phenomenal season, helping lead the Sox to the 2018 World Series title and is the favorite to be named American League MVP.

The year got a little better Tuesday when Betts and his longtime girlfriend, Brianna, welcomed their first child into the world. Their daughter already is becoming a social media sensation, but could she also elevate her daddy’s game to another level?

David Price thinks that could be the case.

“I know Mookie values his sleep already,” Price told The Athletic’s Chad Jennings when asked how becoming a father will change Betts’ life. “And he’s going to value it even more once his little girl comes. It’s probably going to be the most tired he’s ever felt, but at the same time, it’s going to be the most energized he’s ever felt. He’s going to get that Daddy Strength, too, so these 30 home run seasons could turn to 40 pretty quick.”

Betts hit .346 with 32 home runs 80 RBIs in 2018, so if “Daddy Strength” is real, the AL is in serious trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images