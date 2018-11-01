David Price, Brock Holt Already Have Sights Set On Winning Another World Series

The Boston Red Sox are baseball’s best in 2018, and it sounds like they’re hoping it stays that way for years to come.

The Sox celebrated their World Series victory Wednesday with a parade through Boston. Afterwards, Sox pitcher David Price — who declined to opt-out of his contract and will remain with the team for the next four years — and teammate Brock Holt both expressed excitement to continue the success. As Price put it, “we want to win another one.”

