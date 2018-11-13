Derrick Rose Has Been On Court For Three Of Most Gruesome NBA Injuries

Is Derrick Rose a curse?

Maybe, maybe not — but the evidence is mounting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was on the court Monday when Brooklyn Nets forward Caris LeVert gruesomely injured his right foot. LeVert, as it turns out, is (relatively) OK, and even is expected to return this season.

But let’s talk about Rose.

The oft-injured guard now has been on the court for three of the nastiest basketball injuries in recent memory. In addition to LeVert’s injury, Rose was on the floor last year when Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was there when Paul George broke his leg during a Team USA game in 2014.

(You can click here for visual evidence.)

Rose acknowledged the bizarre fact after the T-Wolves’ 120-113 win over Brooklyn.

Derrick Rose said he has been on the court for Paul George’s and Gordon Hayward’s gruesome leg injuries as well as LeVert’s injury tonight. “It’s always terrible seeing something like that,” Rose said. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 13, 2018

Derrick Rose mentioned that he was on the court for three gruesome leg injuries: Paul George, Gordon Hayward and now Caris LeVert. Rose tonight: "You want to say a prayer. … It kind of messes you up in a way." — Tyler Mason (@tylermason21) November 13, 2018

Let’s be real: This is nothing but a (very weird) coincidence. Still, superstitious NBA players might want to be extra careful when they’re on the court with Rose.

