Derrick Rose Has Been On Court For Three Of Most Gruesome NBA Injuries

Is Derrick Rose a curse?
Maybe, maybe not — but the evidence is mounting.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was on the court Monday when Brooklyn Nets forward Caris LeVert gruesomely injured his right foot. LeVert, as it turns out, is (relatively) OK, and even is expected to return this season.
But let’s talk about Rose.
The oft-injured guard now has been on the court for three of the nastiest basketball injuries in recent memory. In addition to LeVert’s injury, Rose was on the floor last year when Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was there when Paul George broke his leg during a Team USA game in 2014.
Rose acknowledged the bizarre fact after the T-Wolves’ 120-113 win over Brooklyn.
Let’s be real: This is nothing but a (very weird) coincidence. Still, superstitious NBA players might want to be extra careful when they’re on the court with Rose.
