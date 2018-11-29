Did LeBron James Just Reveal Where His Son Will Play College Basketball?

LeBron James might have just hinted at where his oldest son will play college basketball.

ESPN posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski attempting to calm the hype surrounding his team while defending his freshmen players. James was among those to respond in the comments section, perhaps tipping his hand that 14-year-old LeBron James Jr. will suit up for the Blue Devils after graduating from high school in 2023.

James wrote: “Love Coach K! The absolute BEST! Hope he’s still at the helm when my boy comes up.”

James never played college basketball. He went straight from high school to the pros as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. But the NBA now requires players to be at least 19 years old before entering the draft, resulting in many teenagers playing one season of college basketball before jumping to the NBA.

Of course, it’s entirely possible the NBA will change its rules before James’ son is ready to take the next step in his hoops career. Bronny ultimately could follow in his father’s footsteps and go directly from high school to the NBA. Krzyzewski, 71, might even retire before then.

If you’re looking for more evidence that James’ son is eyeing Duke, however, look no further than the up-and-comer’s Twitter account. Bronny posted a photo back on Nov. 14 of himself rocking a Duke sweatshirt, along with the caption “DUKE!”

It’s also worth noting that LeBron James has a history with Krzyzewski, having played for him with Team USA in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images