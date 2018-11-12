Dion Lewis Takes Shot At Patriots’ Toughness, Trolls New England On Twitter After Win

Dion Lewis is riding high after stomping his former mates, and he has more than a few things to say about his old organization.

Lewis and the Tennessee Titans rolled over the New England Patriots on Sunday, holding Tom Brady and Co. to 284 total yards in a 34-10 win at Nissan Stadium.

After the win, Lewis threw some shade at the Pats, calling them “cheap” and noting the win was personal for him.

But it didn’t stop there, as Lewis dumped on the Patriots’ lack of toughness to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

One more from my line of questioning w/ #Titans RB Dion Lewis, "I didn't have to prove anything. I know I can play. I just had to let our team know that these guys are beatable…I know those guys. I know that you be physical with them & let 'em have it & they'll fold." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 11, 2018

The Pittsburgh product appeared to continue his victory celebration on Twitter with a couple of troll-like tweets.

😂😂😂 — Dion Lewis (@DionLewisRB) November 11, 2018

Lewis played three seasons in New England, but it’s clear there was a chip on his shoulder after the Patriots showed little interest in offering him a lucrative contract last offseason. The 28-year-old inked a four-year deal with Tennesse, or New England South as it’s becoming, joining ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan and head coach Mike Vrabel in Nashville.

These two teams potentially could meet again in the playoffs, as New England is in the driver’s seat in the AFC East and the Titans still are in the mix for both the AFC South and a Wild Card berth. Based on his comments, we’re sure Lewis would love nothing more than to knock New England out of the playoffs if given the opportunity.

