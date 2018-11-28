Do Celtics Have Most To Offer In Trade For Anthony Davis? One NBA Analyst Believes So

If the Boston Celtics really want to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, they probably could, but they would have to be willing to give up a massive haul.

But according to one NBA analyst, if Boston does want to go down that road they’re probably better suited to do so than any other team in the league.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston on Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix expressed a belief that the Celtics have far more to offer in a potential deal for Davis.

“I still think the Celtics by far and away (have) more assets than anybody else when it comes to acquiring Anthony Davis — or acquiring anybody in the NBA,” Mannix said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

Of course, Davis is an elite talent, and the package the Pelicans would receive –from the Celtics or anyone else — would have to represent that. This season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 27 points with 12.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

“Anthony Davis is going to require the biggest package of players in NBA history,” Mannix said. “It’s going to be a Herschel Walker-type of deal to go get Davis.”

The lucrativeness of the deal is important to keep in mind, because trading for Davis this season means Kyrie Irving would have to be in the package due to the “Rose Rule,” which you can read more about here.

And given Irving has indicated he would like to stay in Boston long term, the C’s may be better off waiting until Davis all but certainly opts-out of his current contract after next season and becomes a free agent.

