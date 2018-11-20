Does Terry Rozier Want Out? This Cryptic Tweet Has Celtics Fans Worried

Terry Rozier might be over it.

And by “it,” we mean the Boston Celtics.

The 2018-19 season is just barely a month old, and Rozier already has experienced a year’s worth of rumors and speculation. Following his breakout performance in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics guard is averaging just 8.4 points and 4.4 assists in 23.1 minutes per game. He was relative non-factor again Monday night, scoring eight points in just 19 minutes in Boston’s 117-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Rozier’s decreased usage — in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s return — has led to reports that the fourth-year guard wants to be traded and is drawing significant interest around the NBA. For what it’s worth, the Louisville product has denied any angst over his playing time.

But then Rozier took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted this:

Let’s do us ALL a favor — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 20, 2018

Celtics fans unsurprisingly interpreted the tweet as Rozier saying it would be best if Boston dealt him. And hey, that’s what happens when you start firing off cryptic social media posts.

An hour later, Rozier attempted to clear the air with this equally vague tweet:

I forgot y’all get happy feet..I wasn’t talking about me 🤦🏾‍♂️ chill with the bad talk 😂 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 20, 2018

We’re going to take Rozier at his word, as publicy demanding a trade really doesn’t seem like his style. The damage done by the first tweet likely can’t be reversed, however.

Here are some of the reactions from Celtics fans:

Just became my least favorite Celtic. Go to Danny like a man, don't tweet it. Jeez — Zach Burns (@zdburns) November 20, 2018

Cryptic tweets are for the off-season Terry!!!! — Patrick (@THEpatnee) November 20, 2018

Future Orlando Magic Starting Point Guard Terry Rozier? 👀

https://t.co/PYzgucZ1on — beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) November 20, 2018

Trade to Utah. Let's go — 𝘈𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 𝘖𝘭𝘥𝘩𝘢𝘮 (@AustinOldham33) November 20, 2018

Trade request? — Hannibal Barca (@LearnedCitizen) November 20, 2018

@danielrainge, Can I interest you in a young, cheap, first round talent with team control?! pic.twitter.com/J50vhDuI6e — Matthew (@Mattie_Muscles) November 20, 2018

gone.. — Claudio Avallone (@JhonnBarton) November 20, 2018

What if he's saying trade Kyrie that might be the cancer in the locker room he played hero ball at the end of the game instead of team ball that's what makes Boston great team ball not hero ball — Byg Lew (@BygLew) November 20, 2018

At the end of the day, it would be a surprise if the Celtics elected to move on from Rozier. His ability to score off the bench is crucial, and Boston’s best chance to right the ship is to keep its enormously talented roster intact.

It things don’t turn around for Rozier and the Celtics soon, though, speculation will only increase.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images