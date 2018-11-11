Dolphins Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

Raise your hand if you thought the Miami Dolphins would have a better record than the Green Bay Packers entering Week 10.
Yeah, that’s what we though.
The Dolphins (5-4) are at Lambeau Field on Sunday facing a 3-4-1 Packers squad. Records aside, neither team has looked particularly impressive this season, but both remain hopeful of reaching the playoffs.
Here’s how and when to watch Dolphins vs. Packers:
When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP