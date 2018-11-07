DraftKings Week 10 Optimal Lineup: Best Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

At this point, your season-long fantasy football team might be a total dud.
So, why not head over to daily fantasy? Week 10 is ripe with juicy matchups that you could exploit — with the right guidance, of course.
Below is our “optimal lineup” for DraftKings’ main Sunday slate (early afternoon and late afternoon games), which allots a $50,000 budget for a roster of nine players.
Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,800)
Yes, the New Orleans Saints’ defense has improved, but the team as a whole plays worse on the road. Only Tampa Bay — who Dalton shred for 20 DraftKings points last week — has allowed more average fantasy points per game than New Orleans. We expect the Saints to win this game, but we also expect it to be a shootout. And, given the matchup and his reasonable price, Dalton should be in for a big afternoon.
Running Backs: Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers ($9,000); Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons ($5,400)
After sitting out Week 7 with an injury and Week 8 with the bye, Gordon returned with a vengeance Sunday, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown. Now he gets to face an Oakland Raiders defense that is pitiful against the run. Gordon’s price is steep, but he’s worth it.
As for Coleman, he’s been quite useful since Devonta Freeman went down for the season. He’s scored a combined three touchdowns in his last two games and faces the Cleveland Browns this week. We love this matchup.
Wide Receivers: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals ($7,500); Josh Gordon, New England Patriots ($6,000); Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,900)
Boyd is in the midst of a breakout season, and now is the No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati’s offense with A.J. Green expected to miss at least a few games. We expect Dalton to target Boyd often, especially against a Saints defense that’s given up the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.
Gordon is a risk, but we like how he’s coming along in Tom Brady’s offense. The athletic freak has hit 100 yards in two of his last three contests and is becoming the red zone threat that many expected him to be. A matchup with a weak Tennessee Titans secondary should yield strong production from Gordon.
Humphries scored twice last week and has three 80-yard games in his last four contests. The Washington Redskins likely will key in on Tampa’s more elite weapons, meaning Humphries could pick up the scraps. This is a great value pick.
Tight End: Trey Burton, Chicago Bears ($3,900)
Burton doesn’t put up huge yardage, but his five TDs this season are tough to ignore. He has a chance to put up strong numbers for a bargain price.
Flex: Dion Lewis, Tennessee Titans ($4,600)
Lewis has come on strong after a slow start, racking up over 100 all-purpose yards in each of his last two games. He’s also about to face a Patriots defense that gives up big chunks on the ground and has a tough time covering running backs out of the backfield. We like Lewis’ chances of having a big day against his former team.
Defense: Chicago Bears ($3,600)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford just got sacked 10 times against the Minnesota Vikings and is about to square off against the Bears, who should have Khalil Mack back. Chicago will give up some points in this contest, but we expect sacks and turnovers to more than make up for it.
