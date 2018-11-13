Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange After Clumsy End To Regulation

If you want to know how the Golden State Warriors’ quest for a fourth NBA title in five years might go off the rails, the following sentence could shed some light.

Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into it during a team huddle Monday night, and DeMarcus Cousins was the voice of reason.

Golden State went on an 11-0 run at the end of regulation to tie its game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but it couldn’t win the game at the buzzer. Green took the ball coast to coast and tried to dribble through traffic before turning the ball over as time expired.

Durant, who trailed the play, could be seen barking for the ball and clearly wasn’t happy about what transpired.

Then, when the Warriors came together before the start of overtime, the two players exchanged words in the huddle before Green stormed out of the gathering which is where Cousins interjected.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala did his best to calm down Durant.

Naturally, both players declined to speak to the media, leaving their other teammates to give their takes on the drama.

“Just team spirit,” Warriors guard Shaun Livingston told reporters, per ESPN.com. “Team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened. Obviously, Dray had the turnover, guys might have thought they were open or wanted the basketball, didn’t get it. Things happen like that in sports. But it was good to see some fire, some emotion.”

Things went from bad to worse for the Warriors, though, as Durant fouled out in overtime and the Clippers eventually held on for an OT win.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/House of Highlights