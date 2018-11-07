Duke Vs. Kentucky Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

All eyes are on Zion.

Highly-touted Duke recruit Zion WIlliamson is set to make his NCAA debut Tuesday night when the No. 4 Blue Devils go to battle with No. 2 Kentucky.

Both sides have plenty of exciting talent, but Williamson, who already projects to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, is expected to be one of the most impressive players in the game. Having to face a tough Wildcats team will give him a big test right out of the chute.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. Kentucky online:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images