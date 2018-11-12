Eagles Mark Veterans Day With ‘Salute To Service’ Group TD Celebration

Leave it to the Philadelphia Eagles to capture the spirit of the season.

The Eagles produced one of the signature touchdown celebrations year Sunday night during their Week 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys when their offensive players banded together and saluted servicemen and servicewomen in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field on Veterans Day. The poignant moment came in the third quarter after Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass to tie the game at 13-13.

Despite winning hearts and minds with their touchdown celebration, the Eagles couldn’t triumph against the Cowboys, as their 27-20 defeat to their their NFC East rivals dropped their record to 4-5.

