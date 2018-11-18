Eagles Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the site of “Game of the Week” for Week 11 in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two (in theory) NFC powerhouses. The 8-1 Saints look like a juggernaut, but it’s the 4-5 defending Super Bowl champion Eagles who have many fans scratching their heads.

Is this the week the Eagles finally round into form? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Saints:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images