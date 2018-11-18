NFL

Eagles Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

by on Sun, Nov 18, 2018 at 3:27PM

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the site of “Game of the Week” for Week 11 in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two (in theory) NFC powerhouses. The 8-1 Saints look like a juggernaut, but it’s the 4-5 defending Super Bowl champion Eagles who have many fans scratching their heads.

Is this the week the Eagles finally round into form? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Saints:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties