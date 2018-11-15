England Vs. USA Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

Can the United States stop England from sending off Wayne Rooney in style?

Team USA will visit the Three Lions on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in an exhibition game, which also draw the curtain on Rooney’s international soccer career. The teams have met on 10 previous occasions, with England winning seven and drawing once. USA has played at England’s national stadium twice before, losing exhibition games in 1994 and 2008.

Rooney retired from international soccer in August 2017 with 119 appearances and 51 goals. This return to the fold is for ceremonial reasons, instead of sporting ones, as England’s Football Association wants to celebrate the career the country’s all-time leading scorer.

ESPN2 will broadcast England versus USA. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images