ESPN Shares Its ‘Bold’ Bruins Prediction For Rest Of 2018-19 Season

Although injuries have plagued the Boston Bruins at every turn this season, they still are in a pretty good position.

With 30 points through 23 games, the B’s sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place.

And though injuries have played a big role, sure, the goaltending situation has been a little bumpy. Tuukka Rask mostly was underwhelming to start the season, which resulted in Jaroslav Halak taking over the responsibilities as the top netminder. But since returning from a brief leave of absence, Rask mostly has been solid.

In a piece on ESPN, writers Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski took their best shot at making a bold prediction for the Bruins for the rest of this season.

“Despite his early-season struggles,” they wrote, “Tuukka Rask ends up with better overall numbers than Halak by season’s end.”

That certainly isn’t too far fetched, as Rask has a tendency to start slow out of the gate, but kick things into gear in the ensuing months.

For reference, Rask currently owns a 5-4-2 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average, while Halak sits at 8-3-2/.936/2.06.

Time will have to tell, but consider us among those that believe Rask very well could catch Halak from a numbers standpoint by season’s end.

