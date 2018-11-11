Falcons Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons need to start stringing together some wins, and they’re facing a team that could allow them to do just that in Week 10.

Atlanta will head to FirstEnergy Stadium for a tilt against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Falcons sit at an underwhelming 4-4 and are a long shot to make the NFC South interesting, but they have the talent to make a compelling run at a Wild Card spot. The Browns aren’t the slouch they have been in recent memory, but the Falcons still have the ability to roll into town and get the road win.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Browns:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images