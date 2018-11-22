Falcons Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons host the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome to close out Thanksgiving.

The Saints (9-1) have been on an absolute tear since Week 1, as they are winners of nine straight. The Falcons (4-6) on the other hand, have struggled of late, losing their last two games.

The NFC South title is all but New Orleans’ with a three-game lead and six games remaining, but Atlanta isn’t so lucky. The Falcons need to go on a run if they want any chance of making the playoffs, and that starts Thursday against the Saints.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Saints:

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images