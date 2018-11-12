Fan In Critical Condition After Falling During Patriots-Titans Game

A scary scene unfolded at Nissan Stadium during the third quarter of Sunday’s game featuring the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans when a fan fell through an awning above the home team’s tunnel.

According to USA Today, 37-year-old Thomas Carrico was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Metro Police released a statement saying he is in stable, but critical condition.

People who witnessed the incident said Carrico lost his balance during a T-shirt toss the Titans cheerleaders were doing when a shirt landed on top of an awning.

“Next thing I saw was a guy falling through the netting,” an NFL employee told USA Today.

Tennessee released the following statement:

“At today’s game, an adult fan fell from the lower bowl seating area to the ground. The fan received attention from emergency personnel on the scene and was transported to a local hospital.”

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images