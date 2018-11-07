Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 10 Of Season

We know we sound like a broken record, but we’re going to keep saying it: Don’t sleep on your fantasy defenses.
Are your skill players more important? Yup, absolutely. But a poor — or strong — performance from your defense can mean the difference between winning and losing on a weekly basis.
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 10:
New York Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills)
This game is going to be next-level ugly. By now, you should know to start any defense facing Nathan Peterman (or Derek Anderson) and the bills. And this week, that defense is the Jets. Proceed
Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
Yeah, we love both defenses in this game. Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will miss this contest with an injury, and we don’t think backup Josh McCown is much of an upgrade. Plus, the Bills have a pretty impressive defense, regardless of matchup.
Chicago Bears (vs. Detroit Lions)
The Lions should be able to put up points in this game, but we also can’t ignore that Matthew Stafford just got sacked 10 times by the Minnesota Vikings and has throw six interceptions this season. Oh, and the Bears should have Khalil Mack back.
Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
The Chiefs’ defense is terrible in real life, but actually is useful in fantasy. This unit has 24 sacks since Week 2 and has forced a turnover in all but two weeks this season. Add in the fact that they’re at home and facing a struggling Cardinals offense, and the Chiefs are a strong play this week.
Los Angeles Chargers (at Oakland Raiders)
The Chargers have given up under 20 points in four straight games and have 14 sacks and six turnovers in that span. Now they get to face a depleted, horrendous Raiders offense. The Chargers are one of the best fantasy defense plays this week.
