Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 11 Of Season

Don’t be that guy drops the ball on your fantasy defense.
Fantasy football, of course, is all about the skill guys. Players such as Julio Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley ultimately are going to lead you to the promise land. But on a weekly basis, a poor (or strong) outing from your defense can mean the difference between winning and losing.
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 11:
Arizona Cardinals (vs. Oakland Raiders)
The Cardinals have produced at least four sacks in four of their last five games, and we like that success to continue Sunday against Oakland. The Raiders have caught up to the Buffalo Bills in terms of having the worst offense in the league, and we expect them to get pushed around by Arizona.
Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
This is a bit of a risky play, to be sure, as the Vikings could bring their A-game to Chicago and put up a ton of points. Still, the Bears have had multiple takeaways in all but one game this season, so we’re banking on enough big plays to make up the difference.
Pittsburgh Steelers (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Steelers defense has played great lately, while the Jags, led by Blake Bortles, have looked like their normally anemic selves on offense. There’s a chance Jacksonville straightens things out this week, but we’re not betting on it.
Minnesota Vikings (at Chicago Bears)
The Vikings have turned a corner lately, posting 20 sacks and 10 takeaways over their past five games. The Bears move the ball well at home, but we still expect Minnesota’s defense to have a strong game.
Houston Texans (at Washington Redskins)
The Redskins do take care of the ball, but they’re also susceptible to sacks. And, since Houston has one of the game’s best pass rushes, we think the Texans are a great play this week.
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP