Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 12 Of Season

There only are a few more weeks left in the regular season and a good fantasy defense could end up being the difference maker between making the playoffs or finding yourself in the loser’s bracket.
You don’t want to be that person that lost because your defense went negative, trust us. Fantasy defenses are comparable to the linemen battling it out in the trenches throughout the game. They receive no love, but you can’t win without them and they might find the end zone occasionally.
If you’re looking to win this week, take a look at the five defenses you should start in Week 12:
Chicago Bears (at Detroit Lions)
Last time these two teams met, the Bears sacked Matthew Stafford six times and had three takeaways even without a healthy Khalil Mack. Now Mack is healthy and the Lions who are banged up with running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. both nursing injuries. Chicago currently is the No. 1 ranked fantasy defense and the Bears are coming off of three straight double-digit performances. If you have a chance to play them, it’s a no-brainer.
Jacksonville Jaguars (at Buffalo Bills)
Jacksonville is 3-7 entering Week 12, but a matchup with the Bills is sure to help bring some life back into the franchise. The Jaguars’ defense hasn’t lived up to the hype this season, but is coming off a three-interception day against Ben Roethlisberger and should be able to wreak havoc against a punchless Bills offense.
New England Patriots (at New York Jets)
The Patriots’ defense hasn’t been great this season, but Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is leading the league in interceptions (14) so expect a few takeaways. The Pats recorded an interception in each of the first eight games and have had an extra week to prepare for the lowly Jets. If you’re looking for a defense to stream this week, look no further than New England.
Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
The Chargers (7-3) are coming off of a 23-22 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos and have a great opportunity to get back in the win column against the Cardinals (2-8). The Cardinals’ offense has been a mess this season, and with Joey Bosa back in action, this could be a field day for Los Angeles’ defense.
Houston Texans (vs. Tennessee Titans)
The Titans may be forced to start Blaine Gabbert at quarterback with Marcus Mariota suffering a stinger on the same elbow he injured earlier in the year, and that should be a enough to start Houston’s defense. If Gabbert alone doesn’t convince you, the Texans’ D got two interceptions and a touchdown last week.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
