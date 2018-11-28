Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start, Pick Up In Week 13

Fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner and you don’t want to be the person that missed out because of a shoddy defense.
Week 13 is the final week before playoffs in many leagues, and a solid showing from your D/ST could be the difference between yelling at the TV from your couch in the playoffs, or the loser’s bracket. The defense doesn’t receive the credit it deserves, but could be just what your team needs to reach the promised land.
If you’re looking to win this week, take a look at these five defenses you should start in Week 13:
Chicago Bears (at New York Giants)
As long as Khalil Mack is healthy and playing for the Bears, they are going to be a solid pick. Eli Manning and the Giants’ offense has been playing better of late, but could be susceptible to turnovers against a strong Bears defense. Chicago enters this game on a four-game winning streak during which they scored 12 or more points and could continue that against New York. If they somehow are available, exit out of this article and get them right now.
Indianapolis Colts (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
This pick isn’t so much about the Colts’ defense, but the Jaguars’ offense. Jacksonville enters the contest riding a seven-game losing streak due to an offense that has performed so poorly they are turning to Cody Kessler to right the ship. The 25-year-old is 0-8 as a starter and has played only in 13 games overall with four interceptions. The Jaguars also enter this game without star running back Leonard Fournette, who will miss the game due to suspension. As long as the Colts’ defense arrives in Jacksonville, they should be able to contain the Jags’ offense.
Denver Broncos (at Cincinnati Bengals)
Cincinnati’s offense is in shambles right now. Andy Dalton is done for the season with a thumb injury and it still is unclear if Pro-Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green is healthy enough to play. The Bengals’ quarterback room only includes Jeff Driskel and Tom Savage. Yikes. Denver’s defense hasn’t scored in double figures since they roughed up the Arizona Cardinals, but are in prime position to do so Sunday.
Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
Seattle’s defense is coming off a tough week against the Carolina Panthers, but don’t let that scare you away from their potential this week. 49ers’ quarterback Nick Mullens is coming off a lackluster performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 28th ranked defense during which he was 18-for-32 with 221 yards, one touchdown and two picks. The Seahawks have been hot lately, and date with a shaky 49ers QB may add more wood to the fire.
Green Bay Packers (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
The Cardinals’ offense has been flat out bad this season. They have struggled in all aspects and to make matters worse, quarterback Josh Rosen has thrown more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10) this season. The Packers pretty much need to win out if they want any chance to make the postseason, and this could end up being a statement game for their defense.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
