Fantasy Football Week 10: Starts, Sits For Panthers Vs. Steelers ‘Thursday Night Football’

“Thursday Night Football” sometimes is completely useless for fantasy purposes.
The Week 10 edition, however, could be a goldmine.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Carolina Panthers in what could be a high-scoring, smash-mouth affair. Both teams are loaded with talent, and fantasy points should be aplenty at Heinz Field.
With that said, here’s who you should start and sit in Panthers vs. Steelers:
STARTS
Both quarterbacks. We’re a tad concerned about Ben Roethlisberger’s injured finger, but if he suits up he remains a must-start, despite facing a solid Panthers secondary. Same goes for Carolina QB Cam Newton, who should feast on Pittsburgh’s below-average defense.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers. The Steelers have a great rushing defense, but McCaffrey simply gets too much play in the Panthers’ offense to consider benching.
James Conner, RB, Steelers. Conner, like McCaffrey, is facing a stout run defense. But also like his Panthers counterpart, Conner is far too productive to ignore. Connor is the NFL’s second leading rusher, and is a must-start for the foreseeable future.
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers. Olsen finally looks like his old self. He’s scored touchdowns in three consecutive games, and posted 56 and 76 yards in his last two contests, respectively. At a shallow position, he’s reclaimed his status as one of the premier options.
Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers. This needs no explanation.
SIT
Steelers tight ends. The love affair with Vance McDonald is over: He hasn’t scored since Week 3 and is averaging just 41.6 yards per game over his last five games. Jesse James has been similarly useless: 138 yards and zero touchdowns over his last six games.
Both defenses. The Panthers’ defense is capable of having a strong game, but this is the wrong matchup. Same goes for the Steelers, who likely will struggle to hold down Newton and Co.
Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers. Funchess hasn’t topped 77 yards this season, and still has just three touchdowns. He’s OK, but you can do better.
