Fantasy Football Week 11: Starts, Sits For Packers Vs. Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Week 11 edition of “Thursday Night Football” could be a gold mine for fantasy players.
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of surprisingly mediocre NFC clubs. But despite the teams’ disappointing records, both squads have players who could have big fantasy days.
Still, not every player belongs in your lineup. Here’s who you should start and sit in Packers vs. Seahawks:
STARTS
Both quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been the fantasy juggernaut that he’s been in years past, but he’s still among the best options at the position. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, has turned things on after a slow start, throwing for 14 touchdown passes in his last five games. Both are QB1 options this week.
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers. Jones quickly has risen into the RB1 conversation, thanks to his output in his last three games: 86 rushing yards and a TD in Week 8, 75 yards in Week 9 and 145 yards with two scores in Week 10. Don’t be scared by the Seahawks defense, either, as this once-formidable unit now is middle of the road against the run.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks. Lockett won’t put up gaudy numbers, but he’s a worthy WR2/FLEX nonetheless. He has six games of at least 50 receiving yards this season to go along with seven touchdowns. He belongs in your lineup.
Davante Adams, WR, Packers. Adams has nine TD receptions through nine games, putting him among the best fantasy wideouts in the game. He’s a weekly start regardless of matchup.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers. Graham is questionable for this game with a knee injury, but should be in your lineup if he’s healthy. No longer the dominant tight end he once was, Graham still is one of the best options at fantasy’s shallowest position.
SIT
Both defenses. Both the Packers and the Seahawks could light up the scoreboard in this game. As such, neither defense should be in your lineup. There are better options.
Seahawks running backs. Chris Carson is back after missing Week 10 with an injury, but he’ll have to fight for carries with Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis. Until this backfield becomes less crowded, we can’t recommend starting any Seattle running backs.
Randall Cobb, WR, Packers. Cobb, who has a hamstring injury, didn’t travel with the team after also sitting out Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. Even if he plays, he’s not productive enough to warrant starting. Look elsewhere.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers. We like Valdes-Scantling’s long-term potential, but right now he’s too boom-or-bust to trust in your lineup. Don’t think about dropping him, though.
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP