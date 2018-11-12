Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Now is the time to start gearing up for the fantasy postseason.
At this point in the campaign, you pretty much know what your team is. Save for the few middle-of-the-road squads that could maybe make a push, we’ve reached the point where the top teams have to ensure their sights are set on the big picture. For those folks, that means it’s bench-bolstering time.
There’s not a ton of depth on the waiver wire right now, but there are enough options with “boom” potential that are worth a flier if you have players that have been sitting on your bench all season that you should just drop.
So, who should you consider adding in Week 11? Here are some of the best options at each position who are owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (45 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Alright, it’s #BakerSzn.
Sure, the Atlanta Falcons defense is nothing to write home about, but the rookie signal-caller torched them in a 28-16 victory. Mayfield completed 17 of his 20 attempts in the air for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He’s hit 18 points in three of his last four contests in Yahoo! standard scoring leagues, and the new offensive scheme makes him all the more compelling.
Be forewarned, Mayfield is entering a bye in Week 11. But he’s playing well to the point where he should be snatched up as soon as possible, especially with the dearth of good fantasy quarterbacks available.
Other quarterbacks to target: Dak Prescott (DAL), Marcus Mariota (TEN)
Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (48 percent owned)
The Titans have a pretty good thing going in their dual-back system with Henry and Dion Lewis, and it’s about time Henry gets the fantasy attention he deserves.
In a blowout win over the New England Patriots, Henry got 11 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Though he remains a hit-or-miss option, Sunday’s performance came on the heels of back-to-back one-touchdown showings in Tennessee’s previous two contests.
Lewis still will get the primary back volume of carries, but Henry’s proven scoring upside makes him worth a look.
Other running backs to target: Wendell Smallwood (PHI), Doug Martin (OAK), Mike Davis (SEA)
Wide Receiver: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (13 percent owned)
The Bears offense has been electric, and Miller really has come into his own lately.
The 24-year-old caught five of his six targets in a Week 10 win over the Detroit Lions, going for 122 yards and a touchdown. He’s now reeled in a touchdown in three of his last five games, and the increasing chemistry between him and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is palpable.
Although Miller is another example of a touchdown-or-bust pickup, that’s about what you’ll get on the wire at this point.
Other wide receivers to target: John Ross (CIN), Chris Godwin (TB), Courtland Sutton (DEN)
Tight End: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (51 percent owned)
McDonald in fantasy is like an on-again, off-again significant other. Just when you think it’s time to move on for good, BAM they get your attention again with a nice gesture.
That’s what McDonald did in Week 10, catching all four of his targets for 44 yards and a score — his first since Week 3. Entering the season, McDonald projected as the Steelers’ top tight end. While he remains that, he hasn’t produced the way many had hoped.
But seeing as this is the *checks calendar* 10th straight week we’ve told you there are few good fantasy tight ends, if McDonald is available you might as well scoop him up.
Other tight ends to target: Dallas Goedert (PHI), Jeff Heuerman (DEN)
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
